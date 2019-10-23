Alexander City Theatre II will hold auditions this weekend for the February production of “Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?” which is a comedy in two acts with parts for five women and three men. The play, which was written by Del Shores, is set in a Texas town in 1986 and focuses on four adult siblings who gather at the home where they grew up for the imminent death of their father, who suffered a debilitating stroke.
The play will be directed by Rob Iler and will be performed Feb. 14, 15 and 16. Rehearsals will begin Nov. 12 with substantial breaks for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The roles include four women in their late 20s to late 30s, one of whom is temporarily overweight; two men about that same age, one of whom is a hippie with a past; a feisty grandmother; and “Daddy Buford,” who is in his mid-to-late 60s and has occasional moments of coherency since his stroke.
The 1990 film version of this play starred Beau Bridges as Orville, Buford’s redneck trash collector son, and Judge Reinhold played Harmony, the vegetarian hippie. Beverly D’Angela played Orville’s six-times married sister, Evalita, Harmony’s fiancé.
Auditions will be held at the ACT II Fine Arts Center located at 216 Tallapoosa St. in Alexander City. For more information, email actheatreii@gmail.com.