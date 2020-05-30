Russell Lands On Lake Martin is searching for artists from around the Southeast to participate in the ninth annual Arti Gras at Russell Crossroads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3 and 4.
The two-day event on the Town Green features artisans from Lake Martin and the surrounding area exhibiting original works in jewelry, reclaimed wood décor, paintings, pottery, metalwork, photography, candles, soaps and more.
Arti Gras is a juried art show and all works must be original and handcrafted, created and exhibited by the artists themselves.
If local artisans are interested in this opportunity to display their works in front of a large crowd of patrons, they must submit applications, which can be obtained from Tyler Mitchell at tmitchell@russelllands.com. The deadline for accepting applications is June 10 and booth placement will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
To maintain adherence to social distancing requirements, vendor space is limited this year. Booth layouts will be altered in order to maximize open space at the event. Gloves will be provided.
For more information, email Mitchell or call him at 256-212-1443.