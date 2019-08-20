Lake Martin Living magazine has hosted its annual art and photography contest for three decades, and this year the event is growing to incorporate more businesses, more art and more all-day fun.
Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. will host the inaugural juried Lake Martin Living Art and Photography Contest Art Walk in downtown Alexander City from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Presenting sponsor Main Street Alexander City will award $1,000 in prizes at the awards reception at the close of the art walk.
This one-day event will feature submitted artwork on display on Main Street and inside Ocie & Belle’s, Fermenter’s Market on the Green, Lake Martin Pizza Co., Coffee Corner on Main and Emporium Wine. Visitors are encouraged to peruse all the art scattered throughout downtown while live music plays on Broad, Alabama and Main streets. Also, TPI offers special thanks to the Alexander City Board of Education for display assistance.
Downtown will come alive as merchants host sales and People’s Choice voting for the art walk, and downtown bars will host wine, beer and bourbon tastings.
Ballot boxes for People’s Choice votes will be located inside select merchant locations, including Cloud Nine, Makers Market, Half Moon Market & Interiors/Carlisle’s, Downtown Girl, Merle Norman Cosmetics Store and Frohsin’s Clothier. For a donation to a selected nonprofit beneficiary, visitors at the art walk can vote for their favorite pieces. Voting will end at 4:30 p.m. The People’s Choice donations will benefit Alexander City Theatre II’s effort to establish a downtown performing arts center.
The awards reception will be held at the Lake Martin Area United Way conference room at 5 p.m. and will be open to the public. First-, second- and third-place awards will be presented in both the art and photography categories and the People’s Choice winner will be announced. First place in each category will win $200; second-place winners will receive $150; third-place winners will receive $100; and the People’s Choice award for $100 also will be presented. Downtown merchants will provide complementary hors d’ oeuvres at the reception and Emporium Wine will serve complementary wine.
The deadline to submit artwork to the TPI office is 5 p.m. Sept. 20. The office is located at 548 Cherokee Rd. Entry fees are $15 per entry with a maximum of five entries per person. Artwork should reflect the area or its lifestyle. The artist’s name and contact information must be clearly marked on the back of the piece and each submission must be ready to hang or must be submitted with an easel for display.
In addition, the contest’s history and growth will be showcased in an upcoming video that will be produced by TPI Digital. Visit lakemagazine.life/lakemartinliving or visit Lake Martin Living’s Facebook page for more information. For questions, email editor@lakemartinmagazine.com or call 256-234-4281.