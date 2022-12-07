The second annual Christmas with Friends benefit concert will soon return to the Betty Carol Graham Auditorium.
The successful first year of the fundraiser led to a few changes for this year’s rendition.
According to Scott Blake, a singer in The Modulators, a local group of singers performing at Christmas with Friends, the demand to see last year’s concert was so high the show will now have three viewings. First, at the Wetumpka Civic Center on Dec. 12, next at the Betty Carol Graham Auditorium on Dec. 15 and finally the First Baptist Church of Sylacauga on Dec. 19.
The goal of the concert is to raise funds for local charities and nonprofit organizations. The Wetumpka show will benefit the Elmore County Food Bank, the Alexander City show will benefit the local Meals on Wheels program and the Sylacauga show will benefit The Care House.
There is no fee to attend the concert, but attendees are asked to donate what they can.
Last year’s show was a canned food drive, but according to Blake, many attendees donated cash instead, so much so that the event was able to donate about $1,200 in cash in addition to the canned food collected.
According to Blake, guests of the one-and-a-half-hour show can expect to hear traditional Christmas music and some twists to popular classic Christmas music, but he said the songs chosen are all crowd favorites.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Blake said. “There will be a lot of upbeat music and it’s an opportunity to spend time with your family and friends, plus donate to a good cause.”
The Modulators will perform with The Fireball Band. Alicia Mann Holena, Jennifer Jones, Gigi Hankins, Tara Spickard, Scott Blake, Greg Willis, Bill Templin and Steve Lewis make up The Modulators. Tracy Yates, Barry Bolan, Robin Lewis and Steve Culberson make up The Fireball Band.
Between the performance of 18 songs, Wayne Cowhick will narrate the Christmas story.
The concert started as a way to promote Central Alabama Community College’s music program, which is home to the Betty Carol Graham Auditorium, by bringing the community together to benefit the area.
“I’ve been out at different events and people who came to last year’s show will come up and ask when we’re doing it again,” Blake said. “One guy told me he was going to come to at least two of the three [shows] this year.”
The event is currently accepting sponsors for the concerts, either individuals or companies wishing to donate to the causes.
Nearly 400 people attended last year’s concert and Blake anticipates that many attending again.
“It’s already growing so fast. I mean, who knows what it can grow in to someday. Plus, who doesn’t love Christmas music?”
Currently, singers and members of the band are getting together when they can to practice for the upcoming shows. They try to meet at least once a week. None of the musical talent is being paid for their time, either.
All three shows start at 6:30 p.m.