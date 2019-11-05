People have been known to line up for the annual St. James Episcopal Church holiday bazaar and church members take all year to get ready for it.
“The pottery guild meets at the church twice a week to work on items for the bazaar,” guild member Sue Pritchard said. “It has become known for their one-of-a-kind pieces.”
The church’s guild makes artisan quality platters, bowls, dishes, angels, nativities and crosses for the bazaar, which will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
The group makes a number of crosses St. James rector Rev. Rob Iler blesses before the event.
The efforts are not just to provide a unique gift but to allow the church to serve the community.
“It benefits our outreach program,” Pritchard said. “We help support programs in the community that serve others.”
St. James will use the proceeds to assist Alex City Area Habitat for Humanity, TallaCoosa Aid to People, Meals on Wheels, Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Martin Area, East Alabama Food Bank, Salvation Army, Kairos Prison and Episcopal Relief and Development and the Alabama Sheriffs’ Girls Ranch.
Other items available will be food items and arts and crafts.
Fresh baked goods from frozen casseroles, cakes and other sweet treats will be among the selections available.
Many of the food items are frozen and are easily saved for consumption during the holidays.
Birdhouses are among the woodcraft items available.
The pottery and food items bring the most attention at the bazaar.
“If you are looking for something unique for a gift, something to display food or other items for the holidays or extra food, the bazaar is this the place to be,” Pritchard said.