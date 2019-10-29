Ghouls, goblins and superheroes will be taking over the sidewalks of Alexander City and Dadeville on Thursday night for trick-or-treating.
With all the possible frights, Capt. James Orr with the Alexander City Police Department offered safety tips for those in costumes and those supervising the ghosts and masked aliens.
“Everyone needs to be careful,” Orr said. “First make sure costumes are not flammable and have something reflective on them. If the costume involves a mask, make sure the person wearing it can see well. Costumes need to be such that someone will not trip over them and fall. Wear comfortable shoes. Don’t carry weapons and if the costume involves fake weapons, make sure they appear fake.”
Orr also gave tips to those who will be on the streets going door to door.
“Drivers need to take their time,” Orr said. “Trick-or-treaters can dart out from behind cars and bushes. Parents to be attentive of their children. Be careful amongst cars as drivers could have difficulty in seeing. Never go alone; there is safety in numbers. Never go inside a home of a stranger. Only accept candy at the doorway.
“Be careful of jack-o’-lanterns. If they are lit, they could set a costume on fire so remember stop, drop and roll. Only trick-or-treat at well-lit houses. Never run and carry a flashlight, glow stick or something reflective.”
Before children start to sample the spoils of the evening, Orr wants children to wait on their parents.
“Parents should check all candy before they eat it,” Orr said.
Orr said the Alexander City Police Department will be patrolling during trick-or-treating but will offer those ghosts, ghouls, superheroes and villains a special treat at the department.
“We will have candy at the side door of the police department,” Orr said. “We will also have bags to hold candy for those who need them.”
Trick-or-treating for Alexander City will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and trick-or-treaters photographs taken from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Outlook.
Dadeville will hold trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Dadeville Public Library will be taking part in the trick-or-treating.
The Dadeville First Baptist Church, the First Methodist Church of Dadeville and the Lakeshore Community Hospital will be hosting trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m.