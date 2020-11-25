Shopping local already boosts the local economy, but this week there is an extra incentive to keep the holiday shopping at small businesses.
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce launched an extended campaign Friday to reward shoppers who buy from participating retailers and restaurants.
“We’ve always had some kind of shop local campaign,” chamber director of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said. “In years past, we’ve done a one-day promotion. This year we wanted to extend it give people an opportunity to get into the drawing. This year more than any, it is important to shop and support our local businesses any chance we can. We just wanted to take this opportunity to try and give back.”
The “’Tis the Season to Shop Local” campaign presented by Russell Do-It Center requires participants to make at least five $10 purchases at participating businesses to enter a drawing for $250 in participating chamber member gift cards. When the first purchase is made, the participant will receive a card with snowmen that the businesses will punch out. Once the fifth snowman is punched, the business will keep the card to be entered into the drawing.
There is no limit on the number of cards that can be filled up per person; every $50 spent at participating retailers earns another chance at the prize. The campaign continues through Dec. 12. The drawings will be held on Dec. 16.
Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said it is important to support local businesses during the holiday season. Main Street is hosting Small Business Saturday this Saturday and asks residents to make plans to spend the day shopping at small businesses showing support.
“Our local businesses are the ones that support little league teams and schools; they give back with time and money to support our community,” Jeffcoat said. “That’s one of the reasons it’s so important to get out and support those local businesses. Our downtown area depends on the Christmas season. You can’t go to a big box store and walk in and they know your name and get that personal attention you do at a local store. Those details, the personal attention makes a big difference.”