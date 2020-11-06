The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Annual Holiday Open House is the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season for Alexander City each year. This year’s open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
Many local retailers will open their doors fully decorated and ready for the Christmas season with specialty items galore as shoppers make their way from store to store.
The chamber will be giving away $250 in Chamber Cash to one lucky winner. Shoppers will receive one entry for every $25 spent at participating retailers and the grand prize winner will be drawn the following week.
Carlisle's
Free Miniature Snow Globe with First 50 Purchases
Chique Hair & Nails
Pick Up a Few Gift Certificates for Stocking Stuffers (no salon services available during open house)
Cloud Nine
15% Off All Christmas Decorations
Downtown Girl
10% Off Any One Regular Priced Item
Eddie & B's Produce
10% Off All Items
Half Moon Market & Interiors
Pick a Hershey Kiss and Receive a Discount of 10-20%
Jackson Drugs & Gifts
20% Off All Gift Items from 1 to 2 p.m.
Jake's
Meat & 2 Lunch Special from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jewels by Audrey (inside Coley Real Estate Office at 45 Main Street)
Enter for $25 Gift Certificate
Longleaf Antique & Flea Mall
Refreshments and Giveaways
Mistletoe Bough Bed & Breakfast
Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus
Ocie & Belle's
Beer & Wine in the Alley
Steven Mackey Dermatology (inside United Way at 17 Main Street)
Purchase 30 Units of Botox, Get 10 Free
Stop for Breakfast
Specialty Donut Holes
Sweet Gaga's
Homemade Jams, Jellies and Pepper Jellies for $5.99
Taylor Made Designs (inside United Way at 17 Main Street)
20% Off Customer Alexander City Christmas Ornament
Tippy Canoe
Come Shop and Enter for a $50 Gift Card Drawing
Unlimited Designs Athletic Dept
15% Off All Items