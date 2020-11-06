1119 Open house 1.jpg
This year’s open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

 Santana Wood / The Outlook

The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Annual Holiday Open House is the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season for Alexander City each year. This year’s open house will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

Many local retailers will open their doors fully decorated and ready for the Christmas season with specialty items galore as shoppers make their way from store to store.

The chamber will be giving away $250 in Chamber Cash to one lucky winner. Shoppers will receive one entry for every $25 spent at participating retailers and the grand prize winner will be drawn the following week.

Carlisle's

Free Miniature Snow Globe with First 50 Purchases

Chique Hair & Nails

Pick Up a Few Gift Certificates for Stocking Stuffers (no salon services available during open house)

Cloud Nine

15% Off All Christmas Decorations

Downtown Girl

10% Off Any One Regular Priced Item

Eddie & B's Produce

10% Off All Items

Half Moon Market & Interiors

Pick a Hershey Kiss and Receive a Discount of 10-20%

Jackson Drugs & Gifts

20% Off All Gift Items from 1 to 2 p.m.

Jake's

Meat & 2 Lunch Special from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jewels by Audrey (inside Coley Real Estate Office at 45 Main Street)

Enter for $25 Gift Certificate

Longleaf Antique & Flea Mall

Refreshments and Giveaways

Mistletoe Bough Bed & Breakfast

Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus

Ocie & Belle's

Beer & Wine in the Alley

Steven Mackey Dermatology (inside United Way at 17 Main Street)

Purchase 30 Units of Botox, Get 10 Free

Stop for Breakfast

Specialty Donut Holes

Sweet Gaga's

Homemade Jams, Jellies and Pepper Jellies for $5.99

Taylor Made Designs (inside United Way at 17 Main Street)

20% Off Customer Alexander City Christmas Ornament

Tippy Canoe

Come Shop and Enter for a $50 Gift Card Drawing

Unlimited Designs Athletic Dept

15% Off All Items