Alexander City Arts has an upcoming event music lovers and entertainment seekers won’t want to miss as it is hosting a songwriters showcase with John Berry, Mo Pitney and Deborah Allen.
“The Heart Behind the Music” showcase is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Benjamin Russell auditorium. “The Heart Behind the Music” is an organization headquartered in Birmingham which brings singers and songwriters to stages across the United States to perform in an up close and personal way.
Alex City Arts president Mary Wood Perry is excited for this event as well as those planned for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
“These artists are all quite well known in the country music circles,” Perry said. “People are excited for them.”
Perry said nearly 40 tickets have been sold online already.
“I’m hoping we have a good amount of tickets sold at the door too,” Perry said. “I think this event will have a good turnout.”
Berry is an American country music artist who has been recording since 1979 and recorded more than 20 studio albums. Some of his songs include “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.”
Pitney is an American country music singer who sings, “The Music Man,” “I Met Merle Haggard Today,” “Clean Up on Aisle Five,” “Love Her Like I Lost Her” and more.
Allen is an American country music singer, songerwriter, author and actress. Since 1976, she has issued 12 albums and charted 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Some of her songs include, “Baby I Lied,” “Heartache and a Half,” “Nobody’s Fool” and “Break These Chains.”
Alex City Arts is a nonprofit group and it hosts four to five acts of different types every year. In September it kicked off the season with a performance from storyteller Dolores Hydock which had a high turnout, Perry said.
It has also planned Montgomery-based group Capitol Sounds Concert band for November, a Beach Boys tribute band for January and Jim Stafford for March.
“We try to plan for our programs each season where they’ll be of interest to majority of people in this area,” Perry said. “We do mostly music.”
Perry said Alex City Arts tries to plan at least one retro group a year, such as the Beatles tribute band it had last year as well as an Eagles tribute band in years prior.
The group, which is in its 51st year, is funded primarily from its patronage. Perry explained there are different levels of patronage including angel, benefactor and patron and include different things such as receiving a ticket to each performance and a party before the performances.
“We treat our patrons nice,” Perry said.
The group sometimes receives grants to help fund it but did not this year, Perry said.
Tickets for the upcoming event cost $20 and can be purchased at alexcityarts.org or at the event.