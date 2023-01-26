Being raised in Tallapoosa County, music was a passion from the beginning.
“Music is something… that is like a base for me. I always can come back to it. I find it everywhere. It's a part of me; it’s within me; it’s all around me,” Beverly Ceasar said.
Ceasar started off singing in church in the Dadeville-area. By the time she hit middle school, she was writing her own music. Then, when she went off to college, she joined the Auburn University Gospel Choir.
“I moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for almost three years after graduating college and I started singing for artists there,” she said. “I did some spotlight shows and then I also sang background for some artists there, like the centennial 100-year Black Wall Street event that they had in 2021.”
Currently, Ceasar lives in Birmingham as an Alabama Power engineer and does musical performances on the side. However, one of her upcoming performances will bring her back to her hometown.
“I'm super excited about my performance in Dadeville and what I would hope people come looking for is feels — I want them to feel the music,” Ceasar said. “A lot of the things I sing about is life and self-discovery and love. All those things are relatable. It's part of the human experience.”
With her stage name, The Bev, the performance will start off with original songs written by Ceasar. The later half of the concert will be covers of different artists such as Jonathan McReynolds, Jill Scott, Commodores, Snarky Puppy and Chanté Moore.
Ceasar said Dadeville has changed quite a lot since she was growing up there and the music scene especially has grown.
“I didn't see a lot of live music growing up in Dadeville, but I enjoyed growing up in a small town. For most of my high school time we lived right in town. I could walk to school,” she said.
During high school, Ceasar not only started singing at events, like weddings, but she also was part of the marching band and Future Business Leaders of America. Later, she started a club called the green team, which was focused on environmental efforts.
When she was figuring out a career path, she knew she did not want to pursue being a musician.
“I don't care to compete when it comes to music. I feel like my space here is already solidified and that goes to any artist who just loves what they do,” she said.
Originally, she thought she wanted to be a lawyer, but after growing up watching her dad in the construction industry, she realized she enjoyed the process of taking something on paper and making it tangible. The dots started to come together and Ceasar said she realized her path was with civil engineering.
“If you don't do it or know somebody that does it or works in the field, you really don't understand how much work goes into making our everyday life as accommodating as it is — from roadway design to clean water,” Ceasar said. “Civil engineering really opened up my eyes to all of what's done behind the scenes.”
Going into engineering, she said she has been able to combine many of her interests including some that started back in high school. Ceasar said one of the exciting parts of returning to Dadeville is getting to see her former educators again, and if they’re there for the performance she will give them a shout out.
“My hometown has shown me a lot of love… I made a lot of good friends — a lot of lifelong friendships,” she said. “I'm just happy to come back and vibe with some of the people that have seen me go from a caterpillar to a butterfly.”
The Dadeville Performing Arts Center will be hosting the performance on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. There also will be a food truck available as a dinner option before the concert.
For further updates on Ceasar’s performances, she can be found on Instagram under The_Bevv as well as on Facebook.