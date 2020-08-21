There will be no on-campus tailgating and the largest college stadiums in Alabama will be only one-fifth full, but the hope is the play on the field will be at the top-tier level that Alabama and Auburn fans have come to expect and enjoy.
Both schools announced this week they will have 20% of their respective stadiums filled with fans for home games to allow for social distancing. Other safeguards will be in place in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
See Auburn’s plan here.
“We look forward to having Auburn students in attendance at our season opener and appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding as we adjust to this temporary reality of reduced capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. “All attendees will share a responsibility for health and safety. A zealous commitment to face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene will lead to the best outcome.”
See Alabama’s plan here.
COVID-19 may be harming the game day experience but coaches and staff are taking precautions to try to keep it from affecting the teams.
Here is what Alabama coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian had to say about what they’re doing from a team and personal standpoint to deal with the pandemic.