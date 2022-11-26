Local theater groups are raising the curtain for their Christmas performance.
Alexander City Arts and Alexander City Theatre II (ACT II) are coming together to bring “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to Alexander City. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is showing on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. as well as Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in Central Alabama Community College’s Betty Carol Graham Technology Center.
Karen Kison, president of ACT II and member of the Alexander City Artis Council, said they have about 50 children casted for this play between the choir and the characters.
The story of the play centers around six misfit children called the Herdmans, who wind up being the leading roles in the church’s Christmas play. The usual play director had broken her foot, so a new director had to step in.
The usual kids who play Mary, Joseph or the wisemen didn’t step up to volunteer and instead the Herdmans are casted those roles.
“Everybody thinks the play is going to be a flop,” Kison explained. “The mother who cast all the Herdmans because she got stuck at the Christmas play because the lady couldn't do it because she broke her leg [says] ‘we're gonna make this the best Christmas Pageant Ever.’”
Kison said that is where the name came from and by the end of the play, they all learn the true meaning of Christmas.
“I just hope that people walk away and realize the true meaning of Christmas… that it is about love and Jesus's love and God's love,” she said. “And I hope they see that and realize that that person that you see that might be less fortunate, those are the Herdmans and He still loves them.”
A Christmas performance is one of ACT II’s annual shows and next Christmas, she said, they have plans to do Miracle on 34th Street Radio Show.
Kison said ACT II tries to do about four shows a year with one always being a Christmas play and a kid’s play in summer. Then another show in the fall and another in the spring.
For spring of 2023, she said they are planning to do “Inherit the Wind '' with auditions coming up at the end of December or early January.
ACT II has been in the area for the past six years as a continuation of the Lakeside Players. Kison said it’s really all about bringing community theater to the Alexander City area and she believes community theater can open doors, for kids especially.
“I love Fine Arts and I love these kids that we've cast, because it teaches them to get up on stage and to speak out in public,” she said. “So they're gonna develop great skills as adults and not be scared.”
Kison said she would love for more people to get involved and they have more roles than actors. There’s tech, lights, sound and even script readers to help children learn their lines, she said.
However, for those who prefer the role of audience member, the admission for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is free to the public.