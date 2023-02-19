The Artist Association of Central Alabama (AACA) is hosting a panel of professional artists for their Feb. 22 meeting.
According to a recent press release, the panelists include Cecile W. Morgan, Maria Auad and Loren Martorana. Cecile W. Morgan is an Auburn graduate who had a career in graphic design before transitioning full time as an oil painter.
Maria Auad is a ceramic artist and an instructor at Dean Road Ceramics Studio. Additionally, Auad is an associate dean at Auburn University in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.
Loren Martorana is the owner of Red Hill Gallery in Tallassee and has been providing a space for artists for the past 34 years as well as coordinating art classes for new artists to grow.
AACA president Diana Hough said this combination of artists bring something special to the table.
“They represent a great diversity in art — a gallery owner, an oil painter and a ceramicist,” she said. “It’s a dynamite combination of talent for members.”
The panelist will be discussing topics such as social media, studio essentials as well as the ins and outs of art as a business from pricing work to structuring commissions.
“We want to provide our members with an opportunity to learn from successful artists about important aspects of art that are outside of the creative realm,” Hough said. “Such as how to network with other artists, how to stay motivated, tips for showing their artwork and how to manage their time so that they can continue to engage with their work.”
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Center in Alexander City off of Sportplex Blvd. Admission is free for AACA members, and it’s open to the public for a $10 admission. Along with the artist panel, there will also be a light lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
AACA memberships are $20, and individuals interested can contact June Dean at 334-313-7533, or AACAartclub@gmail.com.
