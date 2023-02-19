AACA
Buy Now

One of AACA’s recent events was donating art to the Coosa County Animal Shelter for a silent auction held last month. 

 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

The Artist Association of Central Alabama (AACA) is hosting a panel of professional artists for their Feb. 22 meeting.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you