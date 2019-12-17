Children threw snowballs at each other and went snow tubing at Strand Park during a sunny breeze Saturday afternoon. The imported snow — which was made from 40,000 pounds of ice — was part of Main Street Alexander City and Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department’s first “A Downtown Christmas” event.
Cookie decorating, writing letters to and taking pictures with Santa Claus, reindeer races, a holiday market, wagon rides and more were included in the day-long event.
Ashley Atkins and Bobby Atkins took their four kids to the event and tried to do all the activities.
“They wrote the little letters; they went and saw Santa; they were waiting to get on the bouncy house,” Bobby Atkins said. “(The event) shows (the city) actually cares about their people. This is great; I enjoy this.”
At its meeting Monday, Alexander City councilmembers echoed what a great event it was.
“Overall, I thought the businesses were positively influenced. Everybody that was involved in it — whether it was a city worker or whether it was any of the merchants downtown — I felt this was an event that was much needed to bring the community together,” councilmember Scott Hardy said.
Hardy said those who organized the event deserve a lot of credit for pulling off the first-year event.
“Everything that went into it, I really sincerely appreciate your efforts,” Hardy said. “This was a really tremendous event so hats off to Main Street and our parks and rec department.”
Buffy Colvin echoed Hardy’s sentiments.
“Saturday was an awesome event,” Colvin said. “If you missed it, you really missed a great event.”
Colvin said between the variety of activities, there was something for people of all ages. Calling herself a “big kid at heart,” Colvin even enjoyed herself when she was dared by parks and rec director Sonny Wilson to snow tube.
“It was so rewarding to watch those kids go out there and go down that tube,” Colvin said, “to see those kids out there in the reindeer races with the (Lake Martin Area) Boys & Girls Club, just to see those kids — they had a blast.”
Mayor Tommy Spraggins was proud of the event’s success, especially with it being the first year of it.
“Main Street and our parks and rec group work well together,” Spraggins said.
Jake’s had a s’mores bar and sold cookies and hot chocolate with Irish cream for adults. Co-owner Trissy Mixon said Jake’s got busy as Santa arrived near the Broad Street Plaza.
“I think it’s good for downtown,” Mixon said. “We need something like this more often. Our little, small town is the town that can.”
The holiday market featured a variety of booths, including Lake Martin Garden Shop, which was selling garland wreaths.
“In the spring we have fresh spring flowers and summer stuff but in the winter we sell Christmas trees, garland wreathes,” co-owner Hanlon Boyles said. “We haven’t really gone out and sold them before. We thought we would try it since it’s close to Christmas.”
Carolyn Senn and Jane Holmes sold handmade wooden door hangers and ornaments. Senn said the Christmas truck hangers were their most popular item.
“People love the trucks,” Senn said. “I think it’s great. The folks are real friendly; that’s a good plus.”
Betty Strickland took her children to see Santa and go snow tubing.
“I think it’s nice,” Strickland said. “(I’m) glad to have something like this to get out and get the kids out and involved.”
Leanne Waldrop and Mike Waldrop took their family to the event to enjoy the community. Their children enjoyed getting their faces painted.
“It brings families together,” Leanne said.
Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson said the event lets people know what’s in Alexander City.
“I think it’s crucial for economic development,” Robinson said. “Still, we have a lot to offer in the community and a lot of people just don’t know; even local people don’t know.”
— Managing editor Santana Wood contributed to this story.