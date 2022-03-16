Police Reports

March 15

• Micheal Nelson, 30, of Hoover was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 280.

March 14

• Carl Price, 55, of Auburn was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

March 12

• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Rowe Street.

March 11

• Hoperia Johnson, 36, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

March 10

• Trenton Goodson, 44, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.

March 9

• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred in the Dadeville area.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you