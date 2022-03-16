Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from March 9 to March 15 Mar 16, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 15• Micheal Nelson, 30, of Hoover was arrested for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 280.March 14• Carl Price, 55, of Auburn was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.March 12• A report was filed for domestic violence third that occurred on Rowe Street.March 11 Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists • Hoperia Johnson, 36, of Jacksons Gap was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.March 10• Trenton Goodson, 44, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 280.March 9• A report was filed for theft of property first that occurred in the Dadeville area. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Report Trenton Goodson Criminal Law Linguistics Crime Hoperia Johnson Warrant Controlled Substance Jacksons Gap Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 62° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 78% Feels Like: 62° Heat Index: 62° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 62° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:52:47 AM Sunset: 06:52:37 PM Dew Point: 55° Visibility: 10 mi Today A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should parents be allowed opportunity to vote in new Alex City Schools superintendent? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back