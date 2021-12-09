Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's new member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
Last week, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the board of education was in talks to place the new Benjamin Russell High School campus at the Sportplex, throwing the baseball fields out there as a potential site.
So what does this mean for baseball?
Whatever the school system builds over, it will replace, Lankford said.
But before anyone can start "tearing up the baseball fields" — as one concerned citizen put it— the school system would have to seek permission not just from the city council, president Buffy Colvin said Monday, but the state and the feds.
Last week, parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson sought to clarify on Facebook:
"As Park[s] and Rec director. I assure you that if this happens we will not be [losing] fields. We will have better facilities. This is the early stages. Nothing has been decided for sure. Please don't make a judgement until everything is finalized. This could be huge for all involved. I will always look out for the youth. Thank you. Please feel free to call me and give me your ideas. Like I said this is in the early stages."
Family Fortune
A friendship with folk artist Woodie Long is now bankrolling a daughter's college degree. Dozens of paintings by Long and other "outsider" artists — including Alabama mud-painter Jimmie Lee Sudduth — were up for sale last weekend at Lila Graves' massive estate sale.
Much of the art was a gift from Long, Graves said, with the insistence they'd one day pay for tuition.
Long, one of 12 children born to a sharecropper, was a professional house painter who later became a prolific artist. He passed away in Florida in 2009.
Sudduth was known for his inventive materials, mixing paint from sugar, molasses, Pepsi, plant matter and dozens of shades of dirt, with his finger as his paintbrush. His paintings went for thousands of dollars.
Sudduth died in Fayette in 2007 at the age of 97.
Bullet points
• Executives of the graphite-mining company Westwater Resources faced an easy, if sparse, crowd at a town hall-style forum held at CACC Wednesday evening. The group may have been competing for locals' attention with the Russell Lands' Red Feather Society dinner — the annual Lake Martin Area United Way fundraiser — happening simultaneously across town.
• Almost lost in Benjamin Russell’s triple overtime win against Dadeville in boys basketball was a moment involving BRHS senior Kolby Hand. Hand, who’s played sparingly for the Wildcats this season, knocked down a 3-pointer in both the second and third quarter, triggering an uproar of applause. After his return to the bench, the Wildcats’ student section started chants of "We want Kolby" as the guard held back a smile.
• A bucket truck taken out of commission by the City of Dadeville for safety reasons last month has been put back in service for the express purpose of hanging Christmas decorations. The vehicle is still banned for tree-trimming use.
• Fifty-nine percent of Central Alabama Community College fall enrollees are women, according to a PowerPoint slide presented by CACC president Jeff Lynn, echoing the national trend of an increasingly female degree-holding population.
• Madix, Inc. appears to be back online after being hit with a ransomware attack last month, disabling its website and halting production.
