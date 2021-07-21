The Alexander City City Council will soon see a recommendation to change zoning at a planned grocer-anchored development at the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63.
The nearly 36 acres in eight parcels was the subject of an Alexander City Planning Commission public hearing this week to clear up the mixture of zoning. It is currently zoned in for a mixture of industrial and business applications and developers wanted it zoned for business.
No one sent the planning commission comments against rezoning and while no one signed up for public comments ,Jim Wilson & Associates Evan Conder and developer of the project offered an update as to what has transpired since the Alexander City City Council incentives to help the development get started.
“As everyone knows we are very excited about this project,” Conder said. “This is one of the stepping stones to ultimately putting a shovel in the ground.”
It has been about a month-and-a-half since the city council approved a sales tax share that sees all of the unappropriated sales tax generated from the development up to $1.2 million per year for 10 years after the doors to the grocer open. The basics are $7.5 million at 5% to cover a loan developers will take out with Valley Bank. Conder said the development would cost approximately $25 million to construct.
“We have made significant progress on the leasing front which we are excited to announce in a couple of weeks,” Conder said.
Bill Wilson with Bonzalez-Strength & Associates is helping developers with engineering services. Wilson is working with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and Alexander City Schools to help line up entries to the projects on Highway 63.
“We are coordinating with them about improvements that need to be made,” Wilson said. “We have been in deep conversation with ALDOT. I think the next step will be the acquisition of right of way.”