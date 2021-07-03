Alexander City Theatre II will hold open auditions for Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 6 and 8 at the theater workspace at 216 Tallapoosa St., Alexan-der City. Roles are available for seven men and five women, ranging from age 16 to 70 and up. The play will be staged at the Betty Carol Graham Center Sept. 16, 17 and 19 and will be free to attend, said Betsy Iler, ACT II president and the producer for this produc-tion.
“We are so grateful to be partnering with Central Alabama Community College for this production, which will be free to the community. Performances will be held in September on a Thursday and a Friday night and a Sunday afternoon to avoid a conflict with tele-vised college football games on Saturday,” Iler explained.
The play is written in three acts, each of which has its own cast of characters that are guests at different times in Suite 719 at New York City’s luxury Plaza Hotel.
“With each act having its own cast, there will be fewer rehearsals for actors to attend and not as many lines for lead roles to memorize,” Iler said.
Each act hilariously deals with an aspect of a marriage gone bad.
In the first act, a wife books the suite where her husband and she spent their honeymoon in an attempt to rekindle the relationship, but her plan backfires when she realizes he is having an affair with his secretary.
In the second act, a famous Hollywood producer who is in town for the night invites his old high school sweetheart – now a suburban housewife in New Jersey – to the suite for an afternoon’s dalliance. He finds himself in a cat and mouse game as she evades his ad-vances.
The third act features a married couple that has rented the suite for use during their daughter’s wedding in a downstairs ballroom. The daughter, however, has locked herself in the bathroom and refuses to go downstairs to be married while her parents dicker over how to get her out of the bathroom.
In its original run, “Plaza Suite” opened on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre on Feb. 14, 1968, and closed Oct. 3, 1970, after 1,097 performances. The play was set for a revival on Broadway last year, but the run was postponed until March, 2022, due to mandated theater closures at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone interested in playing a role or working on stage crew in the ACT II production is encouraged to come to the July 6 and 8 auditions. To arrange another audition time or for more information, email actheatreii@gmail.com.