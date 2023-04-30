April 23-29 marked National Library Week, and the event culminated for Alexander City on Friday when hundreds of children took a special field trip to the library.
Alexander City Schools’ third graders visited both Adelia M. Russell and Mamie’s Place libraires for a tour of the facilities and, of course, to read books. ACS students poured through books and explored artifacts in the Alabama History Room.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week stems from a movement to recognize the essential role of libraries, librarians and library workers in communities.
During the visit, Adelia M. Russell Library director Amy Huff educated students about the library.
She described the moment as particularly significant given she recently marked her 10-year anniversary as library director. Huff initially started working at the Adelia M. Russell Library in December of 2012. During that time, she derived a great sense of satisfaction from helping patrons, whatever their needs.
“Whether somebody is wanting a book to read, use a computer or just needing to know where the post office is because they just moved here, I like for people to leave with what they came looking for,” she said.
Residents recognized Huff and her staff’s passion as many people, including children, gifted them with thank you cards throughout the week.
“We had one from a volunteer, and then from kids that just wanted to say, ‘thank you’ and that they like coming here,” Huff said. “It’s very sweet, and those kinds of things show us that we still provide a very good purpose.”
Along with books, patrons are utilizing a host of library services with mobile printing and public WiFi usage both increasing significantly in 2022. The library’s digital resources are also popular and she noted the library’s computer lab recorded 9,957 counts of website usage last year.
From study and test preparation guides to a 24/7 online help center for car maintenance, the library’s wealth of virtual services is useful for all ages, Huff said.
Among just some of them available to patrons include: Homework Alabama, the Alabama Virtual Library, Learning Express, Chilton Library, Merck Manual, Duolingo and more.
“We have resources to help everyone, and a lot of people don't realize everything that we offer that's free,” she said.
Even with all the technological advances, she has discovered the community's love for a good book remains strong.
“I have seen a lot of progression through the library over the years and it's been fascinating,” she said. “A lot of people thought technology would take away from libraries and what they originally meant, but it hasn't. Physical books are still very popular with all of our patrons, even the students.”