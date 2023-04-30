IMG_3597.JPG
Library director Amy Huff welcomed Alexander City Schools students to the Adelia M. Russell Library on Friday for National Library Week. 

 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

April 23-29 marked National Library Week, and the event culminated for Alexander City on Friday when hundreds of children took a special field trip to the library.

Children search for books to read in the Alabama History Room at the Adelia M. Russell Library. 
Three students read a book in the Alabama History Room. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

