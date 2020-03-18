The Alexander City Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.
Stormy Shyann Fincher, 17, of Alexander City was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairway Lane wearing a burgundy shirt with a flower on the front and blue jeans.
ACPD investigators advise Fincher may be in a dark colored pickup truck possibly headed to the Auburn/Opelika area. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert.
Those with information about Fincher’s whereabouts are asked to call detectives with the Alexander City Police Department at 256-397-1135.